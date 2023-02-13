Internet cringes over Aima Baig rendition of national anthem in PSL 8 ceremony

It seems that the Twitterati had a lot to say about the recent PSL 8 opening ceremony, particularly about the performance of the national anthem by singer Aima Baig, whom they believed ruined it.

Overall, the Twitterati never fail to provide a good laugh, even in the midst of a patriotic moment like the singing of the national anthem.

Here is the national anthem which Aima sang and many listeners found it ‘cringe’.

This was the reason that the singer immediately started trending on Twitter.

According to tweets following Aima Baig’s performance, some were quick to point out that she appeared to be more focused on their pitch perfect hair than hitting the right notes.

Others took a more creative approach, suggesting that perhaps the singer had confused the national anthem with their favorite love ballad.

But besides words, more internet users were rather interested in sharing their thoughts on the performance via memes.

We have compiled some for you to enjoy.