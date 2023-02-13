Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو

PSL 8 kicks off in Multan with opening ceremony

Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga, Shae Gill, Faris Shafi, Asim Azhar perform at ceremony
Samaa Web Desk Feb 13, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PSL opening ceremony gets underway in Multan. PHOTO: PSL</p>

PSL opening ceremony gets underway in Multan. PHOTO: PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) kicked off in Multan with an amazing opening ceremony in Multan Cricket Stadium, in which Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi declared the PSL 8 open.

Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga performed on their various songs whereas Shae Gill, Faris Shafi and Asim Azhar performed on the official anthem of PSL 8.

LAHORE QALANDARS

opening ceremony

PSL anthem

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div