PSL 8 kicks off in Multan with opening ceremony

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) kicked off in Multan with an amazing opening ceremony in Multan Cricket Stadium, in which Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi declared the PSL 8 open.

Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga performed on their various songs whereas Shae Gill, Faris Shafi and Asim Azhar performed on the official anthem of PSL 8.