HBL PSL-8 kicks off

A star studded opening ceremony of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is underway at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

The ceremony was earlier addressed by the the head of Habib Bank Limited, the primary partner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL.

Later, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi briefly addressed the opening ceremony.

Najam Sethi said he was supporting all the teams as PSL was like his child, because he was the chairman of PCB in 2016 when PSL was launched.

He also announced that PSL matches would be hosted in Peshawar and Quetta in the next season.

Earlier, the ceremony began in earnest with Aima Baig singing the national anthem.

It was later followed by an energetic performance of the PSL anthem by Sahir Ali Bagga, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill.

Najam Sethi arrives in Multan

Najam Sethi arrives at the Multan Cricket Stadium for the opening ceremony of the PSL-8.