Bilawal flays Imran’s style of politics

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said PTI chief Imran Khan’s policy of neither playing himself nor letting anyone play will harm Pakistan.

He was talking to the media at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution at the Parliament House.

The PPP chairman said history is witness that whenever the Constitution was abrogated, the country suffered.

“The eras of Generals Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf were ‘testing times’. Recently, Pakistan passed through the era of ‘selected’ that was also a test for the Constitution,” the minister commented.

He said the country was still going through a testing time, and if “we fail”, it will harm the people, democracy and the country.

The foreign minister alleged that the Constitution and the ‘system’ remained in danger during the rule of former prime minister Imran Khan.

“Our country faced the biggest economic, political and social crisis in Imran Khan’s era,” he claimed.

The PPP chairman said the government was ready to talk to all parties.

He also said the former premier was against the 18th Amendment and was always planning to target his opponents.

It is important to follow the rule of law to run the country. The policy of neither playing yourself and not letting others play either would only harm Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said it is important to bring historical facts before the new generation.

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani said the PPP made the Constitution, acted on it and even rendered sacrifices for it. Tampering with the system enshrined in the Constitution can be disastrous, he warned.