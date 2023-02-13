Rabbani wants govt’s policy statement on terrorism, in-camera briefing on TTP talks

The joint session of parliament, presided over by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, got underway on Monday evening.

The session began with prayers offered for two military officers martyred in Balochistan, as well as for literary giants Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyeddin, who passed away within days of each other.

The prayers were led by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Senator Raza Rabbani questioned the absence of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah when the House was set to discuss law and order.

“It is necessary for the interior minister to be present in the House,” Mr Rabbani said.

He added that keeping up with the tradition of the joint session, the government should give a policy statement on terrorism.

Mr Rabbani also sought details of the negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in an in-camera session.

Responding to the objection to the interior minister’s absence, Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju said Rana Sanaullah was on a visit to Gwadar. He will come and personally give a policy statement, the state minister said.

Terrorism in KP

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been suffering from terrorism for a long time. Over 100 innocent worshipers were martyred in the Peshawar mosque blast.

He remarked that the trader community was under threat, and the writ of the state was nowhere to be seen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Jamaat senator said as per the former chief minister, there have been 376 terrorist attacks in the province between July and December 2022.

He maintained the government was helpless in front of terrorist attacks. The public has no security and terrorists are ruling here, he added.

He paid tribute to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, but regretted they were not trained to fight terrorism.

Talking about the Peshawar suicide blast, the senator said it was such a huge attack, but not a single person resigned. The business class has been forced to flee the province, he claimed.

The ideological basis for terrorists has been eliminated, Senator Mushtaq said, adding that 2,000 scholars issued a fatwa against armed struggle and terrorist attacks.

He questioned how the TTP managed to return to Swat, and the CTD office was attacked. All these incidents should be investigated, he remarked.

MNA Ali Wazir has been cleared in all the cases against him, but he is still in jail, Senator Ahmed complained, asking why his production orders were not issued despite courts granting him bail.

Senator Mushtaq demanded to know why terrorist attacks were happening.

No development in Gwadar

MNA Aslam Bhootani lamented that the injustice being meted out to Balochistan could not be explained. He further alleged there was no development in Gwadar, and it was only a future battlefield for the world powers.

Mr Bhootani also complained about Balochistan being deprived of gas facility. He said Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir does not even pick up the phone anymore, let alone hold negotiations.