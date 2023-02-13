World Cup-winning captain Morgan retires from cricket

Eoin Morgan, who captained England to a thrilling One Day International World Cup success in 2019, said on Monday he was retiring from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old Ireland-born batsman had already called it a day in terms of international cricket last June when he stepped down as England ODI skipper.

Morgan captained England in a record 126 ODIs and 72 T20s. His 118 wins as skipper across the two formats is also a record.

He had gone on playing for London Spirit in The Hundred and then most recently South African outfit Paarl Royals in the SA20.

“It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket,” said Morgan.

“After much deliberation I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years.

“From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment.”

Morgan said he had been fortunate to have had the chance to travel the globe.

“Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with,” he said.

“Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever.”

Morgan played for Ireland, including at the 2007 World Cup, but was eligible to play for England through his English mother.

He went on to play 16 Tests for them but it was the shorter form of the game that was his real forte.

Morgan took charge of the T20 side in 2012 and one-day side in 2014 and was also part of the 2010 T20 World Cup-winning side.