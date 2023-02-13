Abbasi says will meet Nawaz as soon as called over

Former prime minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says he will go meet Nawaz Sharif as soon as the party supremo called him.

Talking exclusively to SAMAA TV, the veteran politician said he will personally go visit the party’s newly minted chief organizer Maryam Nawaz to sort out their alleged differences.

When questioned about Maryam’s remarks that she will go meet Mr Abbasi to talk things out, he said: “Of course. She is welcome to visit anytime; this is her own home. Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of my leader, Nawaz Sharif; she’s like my sister.”

He, however, said he would himself go and meet Ms Nawaz.

Abbasi had earlier confirmed his resignation from his party position on February 1.

During SAMAA TV host Nadeem Malik on the television show ‘Nadeem Malik Live’, he was asked whether he had quit the party.

Abbasi clarified that he had not quit the party. Rather, he said, he had tendered his resignation to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from his position as the party’s senior vice president.

He added that he remains a member of the party, and that leaving the party would be a highly extreme step.