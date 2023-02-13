KP police foil terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

Police personnel successfully thwarted an attack by armed terrorists on a police station in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The terrorists attacked the Bakhmal police station and opened fire on the police personnel, but the quick retaliation of the police resulted in the terrorists fleeing from the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The determination of the police was matched by the local community, as sources report that tribal elders also came out in large numbers to support the police and help defend the police station.

They took up arms and raised slogans in favor of the police force, sending a clear message to the terrorists that they will not be tolerated in their area.

The attack comes just days after a successful intelligence-based operation by security forces and police in the same area, resulting in the death of at least 12 terrorists.

In a message to the terrorists, the tribal elders declared jihad against terrorism and stated that the terrorists will not be tolerated in their area.