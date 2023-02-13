Watch Live
Punjab decides to raise per-maund price of wheat

Interim CM says wheat worth Rs575bn to be purchased this year
Samaa Web Desk Feb 13, 2023
<p>File photo</p>

The Punjab government has decided to increase the per-maund price of wheat.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that a meeting will be called soon to decide the increase in price of wheat.

This year, wheat worth Rs575 billion will be purchased in Punjab, the chief minister said.

He further said all-out efforts will be made to provide maximum relief to people in the Ramazan package.

