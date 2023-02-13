Punjab decides to raise per-maund price of wheat
Interim CM says wheat worth Rs575bn to be purchased this year
The Punjab government has decided to increase the per-maund price of wheat.
Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that a meeting will be called soon to decide the increase in price of wheat.
This year, wheat worth Rs575 billion will be purchased in Punjab, the chief minister said.
He further said all-out efforts will be made to provide maximum relief to people in the Ramazan package.