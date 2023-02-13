190 federal secys, CEOs benefited from NAB amendments

Around 189 federal secretaries and chief executive officers (CEOs) benefited from the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, documents revealed.

According to the documents, the beneficiaries were facing charges of corruption of around Rs156 billion, as well as misuse of powers.

Around 60 percent of the officers are on duty, the documents revealed.

It is pertinent to note that cases of 80 percent of the suspects were closed, while others were sent back by courts.

Most of the officers were said to be co-accused in mega corruption cases.

The documents also revealed that 49 percent of the officers belong to the federal government, while others are from the provinces.

As a result of amendments to the NAB law over the past three years, 2,400 important personalities benefited from the changes, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former premier Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

Official documents submitted before the Supreme Court revealed that these suspects were facing allegations of corruption worth Rs650 billion and abuse of power.

The changes were introduced either by the previous PTI government or the incumbent PDM regime, over the last three years.

The data submitted before the court by NAB revealed that cases of 1,650 suspects were closed under the amendments, while 750 cases were returned to the bureau by accountability courts.