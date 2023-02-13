Imran Khan’s ‘antics and somersaults’ have disappointed nation: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was based on lies, and claimed his ‘somersaults’ have disappointed the nation.

“Imran Niazi’s antics and somersaults continue to disappoint the nation,” he said in a tweet, in reference to the so-called ‘U-turns’ of the PTI chairman on his own previous statements.

Imran Khan, in an interview and a televised address on Sunday, stated that the United States was not behind the ouster of his government.

Imran’s statement was seen in stark contrast to his earlier stance of blaming the US for orchestrating the ‘regime change’ in connivance with his political opponents.

The prime minister further said, “The only constant is his desperation to get back into power, even if it involves plunging the country into a protracted period of instability.”

He said the politics of Mr Khan was based on lies, which were getting exposed by the day.