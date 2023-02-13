Tim Hortons craze in cash-strapped Pakistan draws severe flak on internet

Tim Hortons, a popular Canadian coffee chain, has opened its first store in Pakistan’s Lahore. The much-anticipated launch of the coffee giant was met with mixed reactions from netizens as long queues were witnessed on the inauguration day.

While many were excited about the arrival of the Canadian coffee brand, some were not pleased with the high prices of the products offered.

Some opine that a country struggling to stay afloat now has long lines of people waiting to pay exorbitant prices for a cup of coffee. But, at least they have their caffeine fix to keep them going during these trying times.

On the other hand, some Pakistani netizens criticized the long queues outside the newly opened store.

Tim Hortons in Pakistan has sparked a wave of humorous memes on social media. Netizens have been creating and sharing memes, using popular culture references and witty jokes to express their thoughts on the brand’s arrival in the country.

The opening of Tim Hortons in Lahore is part of the chain’s expansion into South Asia, which includes recent openings in the Philippines and India.

The success of Tim Hortons launch in Lahore is a promising sign for the brand’s future in Pakistan, as it seeks to compete with established local coffee chains and international brands like Starbucks.