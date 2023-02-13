Nationwide anti-polio drive kicked off today

Anti-polio campaign of varied duration kicked off in 24 districts of the country today (Monday).

In Punjab, more than 2.8 million children up to five years of age will be vaccinated against polio during a four-day drive in eight districts.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a three-day anti-polio campaign will begin in 7 districts, during which more than 1.3 million children will be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

In Balochistan, more than one hundred twenty-seven thousand children will be administered anti-polio drops during a seven-day campaign in 37 union councils of nine districts.

It is mentioned that this is the second phase of the anti-polio campaign of 2023.

Earlier, the first national immunization days campaign of the current year 2023 kicked off on January 16.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said “ If we can eliminate the poliovirus from southern KP, we will succeed in eliminating polio from Pakistan altogether.“

Moreover, The National Emergency Operation Centre issued the “Sehat Tahhafuz” Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 to assist the parents and caregivers in reporting the missed children.

The repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis.