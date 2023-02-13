Hackers are reportedly using the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to create malware, according to a recent report by Checkpoint Research.

While ChatGPT was created for students and professionals, cybercriminals have found their way to use the tool for malicious purposes.

Despite Open AI’s efforts to regulate the use of their tools, ChatGPT has made its way into the hands of hackers who use it to create malware.

On the dark web, users revealed different methods to get ChatGPT to create malware, with one user saying, “The key to getting it to create what you want is by specifying what the program should do and what steps should be taken, consider it like writing pseudocode for your computer science class.”

One method reportedly used by hackers involves creating a “Python file stealer that searches for common file types” which can automatically self-delete after files have been uploaded or an error is encountered while the program is running, effectively removing any evidence of the hacking.

Leading cybersecurity experts have expressed concern over the potential for harm that ChatGPT can be used for by cybercriminals.

While Open AI has created rules defining what users can or cannot do with their tools, hackers have found ways to circumvent these rules and use ChatGPT for malicious purposes.