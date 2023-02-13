Arshad Sharif case: SC rebukes JIT, orders probe into leak of fact-finding report

The joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Arshad Sharif murder case on Monday apprised the Supreme Court of the non-cooperation of Kenyan officials.

The JIT also informed the top court that they were unable to find any ‘concrete’ evidence of the killing.

The court ordered the team to trace suspects who publicized the fact-finding report and adjourned the hearing for a month.

During the hearing, the JIT presented its second progress report in court.

The bench reprimanded the JIT’s head. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the team whether they had done the job they were tasked with and found any evidence from Kenya.

In response, the JIT’s head told the court that they met Kenyan officials, but they refused to give them access to evidence.

Justice Naqvi reprimanded him saying that he must not beat about the bush.

JIT head confessed that they were unable to find anything substantial in the case.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked where the mobile phones and other belongings of the slain journalist were to which the JIT head replied that those were under the possession of the Kenyan IT department.

SC ordered an investigation against the culprits behind publicizing the fact-finding report.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial directed to trace the people who leaked the report.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) concurred with the JIT head reiterating that Kenyan officials did not cooperate with Pakistani investigators.

At this, CJP said that the court was interested to know what JIT had been able to achieve so far.

He remarked that Arshad Sharif’s murder cannot be blamed on anyone ahead of time.

Justice Ahsan said that who compelled the deceased journalist to leave Pakistan, adding whether it was probed who was behind the registration of cases against him across the country.

He went on to say, “What was Arshad Sharif shown that he left the country?”

He added, “When the dots will be connected, it would unearth who wanted to get rid of him [Arshad Sharif].”

AAG said that the plaintiffs of first information reports (FIRs) against the victim were also being interrogated. He apprised that names of some public servants also came to the fore, and they were probed too.

However, he stated that it was too early to say who was behind the registration of scores of FIRs against the slain journalist.

At this, Justice Naqvi remarked that the court must not be played with as this was the first phase of the investigation.

He angrily remarked, “Did the JIT go to the UAE and Kenya for fun?”

“Why didn’t the statements of Khurram and Waqar (Sharif’s hosts in Kenya) not recorded?” the court inquired.

AAG said that they have written to Interpol for getting red warrants against Khurram and Waqar.

Justice Ahsan said that why the government was not approaching the United Nations (UN) for assistance in the matter.

At this, AAG replied that they do not want to take any step which could hurt Pakistan diplomatically.

CJP said that the court would grant a month to JIT to outline how it would proceed further.

He suggested the JIT hire a lawyer in Kenya to get aware of its legal rights. “Do what is required but reach out the truth,” he remarked.

Further, the additional secretary of foreign ministry told the court that the state minister for foreign affairs discussed the matter with the Kenyan foreign minister.

He said that the Kenyan officials assured them of liaison on the matter and suggested that the matter should let be resolved bilaterally.

The court adjourned the hearing for a month.