FIA registers case against ex-finance czar Shaukat Tarin over alleged audio leak

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday registered a case against former finance minister Shaukat Tarin over his alleged leaked audio calls with then-finance ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Mohsin Laghari, respectively.

In the alleged calls, Tarin could be heard urging the provincial ministers to refuse to accept terms agreed upon by the federal government in an apparent bid to scuttle the impending resumption of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The plan ultimately failed when IMF approved the resumption of the program.

As per details, the case against the former minister has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) Act.

Notably, the federal government had ordered the agency to launch an investigation against Tarin.

Last year, he was summoned by the FIA, but he failed to satisfy the investigators.

The contents of the first information report (FIR) state that Tarin did not cooperate with the agency. It adds that the suspect is trying to hide the truth.