‘End of an era’: Politicians, celebs mourn death of literary luminary Zia Mohyeddin

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political and showbiz personalities on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of legendary icon of art and literature Zia Mohyeddin, terming it a loss of a talented and towering personality.

In their separate condolence messages, the president and the prime minister paid glowing tribute to Zia Mohyeddin for his contribution to the fields of art, literature, performing arts, acting, direction and production.

President Alvi said Zia Mohyeddin was an outstanding orator, who used to read prose and poetry in an excellent manner.

Terming the death of Mohyeddin a personal loss, the president said his talented personality would be long remembered.

Prime Minister Sharif said Zia Mohyeddin had a distinctive oratory style, adding that his voice would continue to resonate in the minds.

He said as a president of National Academy of Performing Arts, Mohyeddin played a significant role in training new artists.

The president and the prime minister prayed for the departed soul of Zia Mohyeddin to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Apart from the top civilian brass, the political and showbiz personalities also extended condolences on the death of the legendary thespian.

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed also paid tribute to Zia Mohyeddin.

Karachi mayoral candidate Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman termed Mohyeddin’s demise as the second shock in a few days after Amjad Islam Amjad.

Actors Adnan Siddiqui, Mishi Khan and other celebrities and literary figures also took to their social media accounts to remember the legend.

Indian literary web portal Rekhta also mourned the death of the literary luminary.