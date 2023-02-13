Govt approves army deployment for PSL8 security

As the mega event of the country, Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 8th edition is set to kick off today (Monday), the federal government has approved army deployment for the security of all matches.

The provincial government, including Punjab and Sindh, have requested the Home Ministry to provide rangers and army personnel for security during the PSL matches. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also written a letter to the Home Minister for the security of the PSL 8.

Later, the federal cabinet approved the Home Ministry’s summary through circulation.

The matches of PSL8 are scheduled from February 13 to March 19 and will be played in Multan, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

However, the opening ceremony will take place in Multan today where Singers Shae Gill, Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi will perform on the stage.