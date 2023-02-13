WATCH: One-meter asteroid explodes over English channel, creating airburst

An asteroid exploded in the night’s sky over the English Channel on [insert date], creating an ‘air burst’. Footage uploaded to social media shows the small celestial object becoming a bright light before almost turning night to day.

According to local media, the asteroid has been identified as Sar2667 and is only one-meter in size. Its brightness in the sky was caused by an ‘air burst’, which occurs when a meteoroid hits Earth’s atmosphere with such immense pressure that it compresses the air in its path, creating ram pressure and a temperature spike.

Los Alamos National Laboratory physicist and air burst specialist, Mark Boslough, told local media that these types of events are rarely discovered in advance. While they happen a few times a year, most go unnoticed because people aren’t waiting around to capture them.

Officials confirmed that due to the size of the asteroid, it was able to be seen from as far north in the UK as Bristol and Cardiff and as far south in France as Tours. People in Belgium and the Netherlands would have also been able to see it to some extent.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential danger posed by small asteroids and the importance of ongoing monitoring efforts by scientists. While this particular event did not cause any harm, larger asteroids have the potential to cause significant damage if they collide with Earth.