Joint sitting of Parliament to be held today

A joint sitting of the Parliament will be held at Parliament House in Islamabad at 4pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Senate session will resume at Parliament House at 12 this noon.

Besides, legislative business, matters of national and international importance will be discussed during the sessions.

On Sunday, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani already changed Monday’s session timing from 4pm to 12 noon.

An official announcement said the timing was revised due to the joint sitting of the parliament.

The previous joint sitting, which was held on Wednesday, saw a discussion on six points, but there was no mention of the terrorism issue despite demand for a discussion on the matter from various politicians, including those belonging to the ruling coalition.

On that day, the joint sitting passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2022, with an amendment.