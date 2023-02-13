Glimmer of hope: Scientists regenerate kidneys to reverse diabetes damage in mice

An international team of scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery that could drastically improve treatments for complications stemming from diabetes and other diseases.

The scientists from Singapore and Germany have found a way to regenerate kidneys that have been damaged by disease, restoring function and preventing kidney failure.

Diabetes is known to cause many problems in the body, and kidney disease is one of the most prevalent.

Elevated blood sugar can damage the tiny filtering units in the kidneys, known as nephrons, leading to kidney dysfunction and eventual failure.

The scientists investigated a potential culprit: a protein known as interleukin-11 (IL-11), which is implicated in causing scarring to other organs in response to damage.

In tests on mice, the team found that IL-11 was responsible for triggering the development of chronic kidney disease.

As kidneys sustain damage, cells lining the inner tubes release IL-11, slowing cell growth and setting off a molecular cascade of inflammation and scarring.

The study found that blocking IL-11 can prevent this process, enabling healthy cells to regenerate and reverse existing damage.

Mice genetically engineered to lack IL-11, or given an antibody that blocks it, showed healthy cell regeneration, ultimately restoring kidney function. The team followed up the findings in tests in human kidney cells in lab dishes and observed similar results.

The scientists administered an IL-11 antibody to cells with diabetic kidney disease and found that kidney tubule cells could proliferate again, reversing scarring and inflammation and ultimately restoring the organ’s function.

While the results seem promising, the study is still in its early stages, and further research is required before the findings can be applied to human tests.

Nonetheless, the discovery presents a promising new target for developing treatments for kidney disease, particularly as a result of complications stemming from diabetes.