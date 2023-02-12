Renowned folk singer Bashir Baloch passes away

Balochistan’s renowned folk singer Muhammad Bashir Baloch has passed away in Quetta.

According to his family, Bashir Baloch was suffering from a kidney disease for a long time. The deceased was laid to rest in the Akhund Baba graveyard near Kali Deba in Quetta on Sunday afternoon.

He was said to be close to 80 years old.

Baloch, a world renowned folk singer, also sang many songs in Balochi and Brahui languages​, ​and was also conferred with the Presidential Pride of Performance award.

He also received several national and international awards.

Baloch also performed at the Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan for a long time.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the renowned folk singer. He also prayed for the departed soul.

In his condolence message, the CM said Bashir Baloch represented Pakistan all over the world. He made a name for himself as a singer with his hard work and dedication.

Acting Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, artists, singers and other people associated with show business also expressed grief over the death of Bashir Baloch.