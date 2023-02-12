PPP leaders pay tribute to women’s struggle for democracy, human rights

On the occasion of National Women’s Day, observed annually on Feb 12 to commemorate the first time women led a movement against oppressive dictatorial measures during the Zia era, the political leadership, interestingly all belonging to the PPP, paid tribute to women’s struggle for democracy, rule of law and basic human rights.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that it is impossible to promote human rights without giving equal rights to women.

In a statement issued by Bilawal House, the PPP chairman said the day is a symbol of Pakistani women’s struggle for democracy and resistance to dictatorship.

“It is a matter of pride for me that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the only party in the country that has been led by two women,” he stressed.

The minister said the Constitution guarantees equality, representation, protection and equal opportunities for development of women in Pakistan. He assured the Pakistani women that his party fully supports all of their struggles to end all forms of discrimination and exploitation.

In his message, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the women who raised their voices for the Constitution and democracy during Zia’s dictatorship.

“Mother of democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were the torchbearers of the struggle for freedom and democracy among the womenfolk of the country,” he said.

He said Benazir defeated powerful dictators through democratic struggle. The women leaders and workers of the PPP endured imprisonment in the struggle for the restoration of democracy, he said.

“The PPP ensured the participation of women in all sectors,” he said, adding it is important for a dignified and civilized society that women have equal rights.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, in a series of tweets, paid tribute to all the brave, hardworking and courageous women of the country. She said 49 percent of the country’s population consists of women.

“Our courageous women drive the wheels of Pakistan’s documented and undocumented economy. Our women are not only the capital but also the support of the country,” she tweeted.

Be it lady health workers or Benazir Income Support Programme, she said the PPP has always initiated public welfare and revolutionary projects. “Our women are laying the foundation of a self-sufficient society,” she went on to say.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the day held great significance in the annals of history, owing to the undeterred struggle of Pakistani women for democracy in the face of dictatorship.

He said women were a symbol of unparalleled bravery, great talent and indomitable courage.

The speaker further said, “Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto are role models for the world as they stood strong and expressed great commitment in the testing and difficult times.”