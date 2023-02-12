Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10 pm | SAMAA TV | 12th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10 pm | SAMAA TV | 12th February 2023 Feb 12, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10 pm | SAMAA TV | 12th February 2023 Recommended Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN expects toll to double Renowned folk singer Bashir Baloch passes away Indian women team beat Pakistan women by seven wickets in World Cup Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits First look of Kamran Shahid-directed ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ launched IMF wants Islamabad to immediately remove restrictions on imports