Indian women team beat Pakistan women by seven wickets in World Cup

Indian Women’s Cricket Team defeated Pakistan Women’s Team by seven wickets on Sunday, in the T20 World Cup match in Cape Town, South Africa.

Pakistani team posted 149 runs total in the first innings and India looked in trouble while chasing, as they lost three wickets for 93 runs.

But 58 runs partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh was enough to guide India home.

Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with 53 runs and remained not out whereas Richa Ghosh remained not out on 31.

Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets for Pakistan whereas Sadia Iqbal got one wicket.

Pakistan batting

Pakistan posted 149 for four after deciding to bat on a dry pitch.

It was a total which looked unlikely when Pakistan were labouring at 68 for four in the 13th over.

But Maroof (68 not out) and Naseem (43 not out) transformed the innings in an unbeaten partnership of 81 off 47 balls.

The left-handed Maroof faced 55 balls and hit seven fours while the 18-year-old Naseem hammered her runs off 25 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Naseem went on the attack as soon as she came in, with some powerful hitting, including a six over long-off in an over from the medium-paced Renuka Singh which cost 18 runs.

Maroof and Naseem added to the pressure on the Indian fielders with good running between the wickets.

India had to bowl the last two overs with only three fielders outside the fielding circle instead of four – a penalty for a slow over rate.