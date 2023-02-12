WAF celebrates 40 years of struggle for just, equitable society

The Women’s Action Forum (WAF) held its National Convention from Feb 10-12 to celebrate more than 40 years of the sustained struggle for a just and equitable society in which everyone, regardless of sex, gender, class, ethnicity, religion and other identities, is treated with dignity, has equal opportunities and enjoys all rights.

February 12 is observed as National Women’s Day in Pakistan each year to commemorate the first women’s march in the country in 1983 against Gen Ziaul Haq’s dictatorial regime.

At the concluding day of the convention held in Lahore on Sunday and participated by WAF chapters from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta, the forum analyzed key issues confronting women and others today.

It condemned the “indifference and incompetence” of the power elite, including the political elite, armed forces and bureaucracy, who have failed the people of Pakistan.

This has led to the dire economic, social and political crises citizens are facing today, with women and other marginalized people bearing the brunt of the fallout.

Combined with growing extremism, this is also leading to forced interprovincial migration that puts additional pressures on certain areas, said a statement released at the end of the convention.

It also says WAF is greatly concerned about the plight of the flood-affectees, especially people and places left behind, such as women and children.

It demands the provision of immediate rehabilitation and support in consultation with affected people in a fair and transparent process.

It said Pakistan has dodged default by taking huge IMF loans that entail conditionalities that will further exacerbate the burden of poverty. WAF demands urgent reforms of systems and structures to avoid more detrimental borrowing.

WAF is also alarmed at growing lawlessness and insecurity of citizens, the systematic muzzling of human rights voices and shrinking space for civil society that is undermining discussion, debate and critical thinking from all public arenas including online spaces, while bigoted voices are allowed to incite violence and use threats with impunity; and the expanding and widespread instrumental use of religion to control and silence people.

It reiterates the urgency of separating religion (which is a personal matter) from state affairs.

WAF also stresses the state’s irrevocable responsibility for upholding its citizens’ fundamental rights to life, liberty, security and dignity.

It says it is troubled by the feminization of poverty, the laying off of women workers, and informalization of the market economy driven by the neoliberal economic order.

WAF calls on the state to protect agricultural land as this is the only safety against food insecurity. It also demands every woman be granted land ownership to ensure food security and livelihoods.

It is concerned that laws relating to gender-based violence in particular are passed in haste for political point scoring without examining the implication the new law will have on existing laws and vice versa; without passing enabling legislation including rule of business, and without putting into place the required mechanisms and necessary budgets for effective implementation.

The lack of political will, it said, is reflected in the failure to ensure women and other citizens as well as implementers (judicial officers, police, health services) know about laws and policies.

WAF also stresses the urgent need to have gender sensitization of all responders to gender-based violence, as well as other service providers.

It says is distressed that laws supposedly protective of women, like the PECA 2016, are used to silence and attack women, journalists and human rights activists.

It demands the repeal of PECA and a consultative process initiated by parliament to enact a comprehensive legal framework centering the experiences of survivors of tech-facilitated violence grounded in international human rights standards.

To counter exponentially rising religious extremism, WAF demands an end to appeasement, reconciliation, and re-settlement with the Taliban. It also demands that the Single National Curriculum be repealed in order to promote pluralism, peace and gender justice.