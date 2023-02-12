Elahi says any attempt to deviate from Constitution to have ‘serious consequences’

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi says any attempt to deviate from the Constitution will have serious consequences, and reiterated his demand that the election commission immediately announce election schedule in Punjab.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, the PML-Q leader said elections in Punjab are on the horizon. The court has announced a verdict regarding polls as per the Constitution and under the law.

He further said the Election Commission of Pakistan should announce the election schedule immediately.

He warned the PML-N against playing with the Constitution. Any attempt to deviate from the Constitution will have serious consequences, he warned.

The former CM said every institution is obliged to assist the election commission in holding elections within the stipulated time.

He claimed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan, and the PML-N is only deceiving its workers.

Elahi questioned that if the PML-N was not afraid of elections, then why is it making excuses.