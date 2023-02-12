Talks with terrorists not possible anymore: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister held a security-related meeting two days ago, adding he visited Gwadar earlier in the day to review the security of those working on CPEC.

“We want the ongoing projects in Gwadar to be completed on time so that the country can develop,” Sanaullah said during a press conference in Karachi.

He said the government was taking measures to provide relief to the common man and improve their lives.

He added terrorists were trying to weaken the country, adding more than 100 worshipers were martyred in Peshawar’s mosque suicide attack.

He further said some politicians are worried that the country is on the road to progress. They are busy pushing their own agenda. When the agreement with the IMF is signed, Pakistan will be saved from default, he claimed.

He maintained that Pakistan remains economically and politically unstable, adding political instability cannot achieve economic stability.

He took a swipe at Imran Khan, saying the PTI chairman has been trying to destabilize Pakistan for the past seven to eight months. “Imran Khan is trying to make Pakistan go bankrupt,” he remarked.

He further said PTI leader Shaukat Tarin was misled and did some things that tried to harm Pakistan. He revealed that the FIA sought permission to Tarin, which the government agreed to.

Imran Khan misled Shaukat Tarin, he further said, adding the investigation against the former finance minister has been completed.

He said the government will keep the country safe from foul-mouthed “political terrorists”, adding Imran Khan’s ally Sheikh Rashid was arrested because of his “nonsense”.

“Sheikh Rashid doesn’t think before speaking. He accused the head of a major party of terrorism,” the minister stated.

Talking about terrorism, he said the experience of negotiations was unsuccessful in the past. There is no possibility of any kind of negotiation, he declared.

“There is no doubt that a new wave of terrorism has started,” he stressed.

Security of local, foreign nationals

Earlier, during his visit to Gwadar, the interior minister once again directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to protect local and foreign citizens.

In a meeting he chaired on anti-terrorism measures and security of foreigners in Gwadar, Mr Sanaullah said there should be no negligence in the implementation of security measures.

Rana Sanaullah said vacant positions in security institutions should be filled on priority. Local people should be given priority in the recruitment in security institutions, he ordered.

The minister said foolproof security should be provided to Chinese citizens. He further said one percent of all projects under the CPEC was allocated for security.

All possible measures should be taken to protect local and foreign citizens, he instructed.

Rana Sanaullah is on a tour of various cities to review security arrangements, on the instructions of the prime minister.