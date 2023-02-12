Hassan Ali wants to give Shadab wedding gift by winning PSL

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali showed his desire to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) trophy for his friend, newly wed Shadab Khan.

The fast bowler was talking to the media ahead of PSL opening match as he claimed that Islamabad United had a balanced batting, bowling line ups.

Islamabad United are the only team to win the PSL two times but Hassan Ali was not part of the team back then.

Hassan Ali appreciated Shadab Khan’s captaincy skills and said everyone saw his leading skills last year as well.

He also reminded everyone that they had no right to talk about his personal life and said he enjoyed life but also concentrated on cricket.

Hassan added that Pakistan Super League gave many cricketer an opportunity to make a way to international cricket.

He hoped to get back into the rhythm and make his way into the international cricket again.

Hassan Ali was player of the tournament in 2017 Champions Trophy but after dropping a catch in 2021 World Cup semifinal against Australia, his form also dropped.