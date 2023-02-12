Nawaz wants me disqualified, sent to jail before agreeing for polls: Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan claims that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s condition – for agreeing to hold elections – is to first disqualify the PTI chief and send him to jail.

In a televised address on Sunday, Imran said Pakistan is passing through a critical juncture.

If correct decisions are not taken, the country will suffer a great loss. In developed countries, only rule of law prevailed, he added.

He further said courts are meant to treat the weak and the powerful equally. The powerful always considered themselves above the law. He said the law is not being implemented to save wealth.

The corrupt want to save their money one way or the other, and unfortunately they got NRO (relief in corruption cases) from Gen Bajwa.

Imran claimed the “corrupt lot” was scared that if he came to power again, their NRO will end.

“I salute our judiciary on behalf of the nation. All our hopes are pinned on the judiciary,” he remarked.

The PTI chief further claimed efforts are being made to prevent him from coming to power. The entire nation is looking towards the judiciary to protect the Constitution.

“I want to ask the nation to prepare themselves, these people will pressurize the judiciary again,” he commented.

The former prime minister maintained that if the country is to be taken out of the quagmire, elections must be held soon. If elections are not held within 90 days, it will be a violation of the Constitution.

“If elections are not held, caretaker governments will have no value,” he stated.

Imran said during the PTI era, these people used to raise slogans of “respect the vote”, but are now scared of elections. They will only announce elections once they know the grounds have been prepared.

He claimed that before elections, Nawaz Sharif wants Imran to be disqualified and sent to jail.