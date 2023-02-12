Watch Live
‘Newly wed’ Shadab Khan gets guard of honour from Islamabad United

2-time champions Islamabad United are one of the favourites this season
Samaa Web Desk Feb 12, 2023
<p>Shadab Khan gets guard of honour from Islamabad United team-mates. PHOTO: PCB</p>

Islamabad United welcomed after their skipper Shadab Khan after this marriage, by giving a guard of honour with bats.

Two time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United posted the video on their social media platforms, in which Shadab Khan and his wife were seen.

After the guard of honour, whole team had a meeting in a room, in which Shadab Khan gave a funny speech on his life after wedding.

The all-rounder also used his father-in-law’s (Saqlain Mushtaq) dialogue about “Qudrat ka nizaam”.

He welcomed the new inductee Abrar Ahmed and other players are shared their funny stories on the occasion.

Islamabad United lifted the PSL trophies in 2016 and 2018, as they remain the only team to win the PSL more than once.

