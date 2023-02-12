Pak-US mid-level defence dialogue to kick off Monday

The Second round of the Pakistan-US mid-level defence dialogue will start tomorrow (Monday) February 13 in Washington DC.

The four-day defence dialogue will continue till February 16.

Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation, led by the Chief of General Staff, will comprise of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters, and three Services Headquarters.

The US multi-agency team will be represented by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defence.

Issues of bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the defence dialogue.

The first round of the Dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021