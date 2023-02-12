Pakistan to take on India in Women’s World Cup opener

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team will face the arch-rivals India in their opening match of Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Group 2 opening match could turn to be very important for deciding the semifinalists as other teams in the group are former champions England, West Indies and Ireland.

Pakistan defeated India twice in the Women’s T20 World Cup in the past, at India’s home in New Delhi in 2016.

On the other hand Pakistan would also have a psychological edge as they won the last Asia Cup encounter against India in 2022.

Pakistan Women’s team has never reached the semifinal of an ICC mega event before, so skipper Bismah Maroof is hopeful to end the drought this time.

PCB also released a video on their youtube channel, in which all-rounder Nida Dar and Fatima Sana were talking about the match and said they would go into the match with high confidence.

Nida Dar had scored the half-century in the last match against India and would be looking to repeat the heroics again on Sunday.