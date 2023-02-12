NEPRA directs NTDC to produce electricity from garbage

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken a significant step in addressing the energy crisis across the country by directing the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) to generate electricity from garbage.

According to Nepra, the NTDC will now be responsible for obtaining information related to municipal waste from federal and provincial bodies.

Plans and proposals for generating electricity from waste will then be prepared in collaboration with partners. This new initiative is expected to not only tackle the waste problem but also provide a sustainable source of energy.

The issue of municipal waste has become a pressing concern, and Nepra’s initiative to generate electricity from garbage is a significant step in the right direction.

Moreover, K-Electric, the sole power supplier in Karachi, has submitted its investment plan for the next 7 years to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), which aims to provide greater convenience to the consumers of Karachi.

However, the hearing will take place by Nepra on February 21.

The proposed investment plan indicates that K Electric will invest a total of Rs484 billion over the next 7 years, with a focus on transmission and distribution projects.

According to the plan, Rs289.0 billion will be invested in transmission projects, while Rs184.65 billion rupees will be allocated to distribution projects. An additional Rs18.51 billion will be invested in other projects.

The investment will be made from 2023 to 2030. The investment plan is expected to have a significant impact on the city of Karachi, providing much-needed relief to its consumers.