Chicken prices reach historic highs across country

The prices of chicken and chicken meat have experienced a sharp increase in the city of Karachi and other cities throughout the country.

The current price of chicken in Karachi is Rs490 per kg, while the price of chicken meat has reached Rs720 per kg.

This price hike is due to the closure of several poultry businesses due to a shortage of feed.

Poultry business owners have hinted at this being the reason behind the skyrocketing prices, with a kilogram of poultry meat selling for as much as Rs720 in Karachi.

In Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and some other cities, the price of chicken has also reached an all-time high, with a kilogram of poultry meat being sold for Rs700-705.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, the second most populous city in the country, the price of chicken meat is hovering between Rs550-600 per kg.

These rising prices have been a cause of concern for many consumers, who rely on chicken as a staple source of protein.

The government is currently investigating the cause of the feed shortage and looking for ways to provide relief to consumers affected by these rising prices.

The poultry industry is a vital part of Pakistan’s economy, and any disruptions to its supply chain can have a significant impact on the country’s food security and economic stability.

The government is working to ensure that the supply of poultry products remains uninterrupted and that prices remain stable.