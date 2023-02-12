8 Injured in terrorist attack near Pak-Afghan border

At least eight people have been injured, including three in critical condition, following a terror attack near the Pak-Afghan border.

The incident occurred at the home of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Dandi Seedgi area of tehsil Ghulam Khan, where unidentified individuals forced their way into the house and opened fire.

Tragically, even the vehicle dispatched to take the injured to the hospital was caught in an explosion, causing additional injuries.

The victims have been transported to Miranshah hospital for treatment.

The police have arrived at the spot and the area has been cordoned off.