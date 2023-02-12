Sanaullah seeks all-possible efforts for security of locals, foreign nationals

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has sought all security agencies to ensure the protection of local and foreign citizens.

Providing a safe environment to everyone, including foreign nationals, is the top priority of the government, he stated.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting in Lahore regarding counter-terrorism measures and security of foreign nationals.

The meeting was attended by the interior secretary, Punjab chief secretary, the Nacta national coordinator, Punjab home secretary, the Punjab police chief, the Intelligence Bureau joint director, CTD additional IG and the Safe City director general.

Mr Sanaullah said all possible steps should be taken to protect foreign nationals. The Chinese nationals working on CPEC and other projects should be provided foolproof security.

He directed all security agencies, especially Punjab police and IB, to work together.

The minister also directed to carry out reforms and reorganization of the CTD and Safe City Authority.

He also sought 100 percent surveillance of Lahore through Safe City as soon as possible.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the interior minister will visit different cities of the country and review the security arrangements.