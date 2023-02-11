Police claim progress in looting case of New York-returned family in Karachi

Police claim to have identified a car whose occupants later looted a Pakistan-origin family who had come to Karachi from New York City.

The family, who is visiting their son in Karachi, claimed a trolley man tried to gather information from them when they landed at the Karachi airport.

As soon as they left the airport, a car followed them, and looted them in Liaquatabad area.

They fear the man may have sent the looters who robbed them without using any weapons.

As per reports, the suspects disguised themselves as ‘government officers’.

SSP Central Usman Maroof believes some associates of the looters could also be conducting a recce inside the airport. He said some CCTV footage has been collected from the crime scene, and they were looking for the culprits.

The family was visiting Karachi to attend the ‘dastarbandi’ (turban-tying ceremony) of their son at Jamia Binoria.

According to the first information report (FIR), the looters made off with US dollars, jewelry and other valuable items.

The incident occurred on Friday when the complainant, Ahmed Nawaz, was returning home after receiving his family at the airport.

Faisal Karim along with his wife had arrived in Karachi from the US to attend the Jamia Binoria ceremony.

The complaint was registered under sections 34 and 379 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects reportedly stopped the car and asked for documents, presenting themselves as “government officers”, and took away a purse containing passports, jewelry, mobile phones and documents.

The robbers later returned the passports, but took away the valuables.