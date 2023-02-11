Multi-star PSL 8 official anthem released

The official anthem for Pakistan Super League Season 8 has been launched, and is now available on all PSL social media platforms.

The three-minute-fourteen-second ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’ features Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi.

Young musician Abdullah Siddiqui has composed this year’s PSL anthem.

The PSL 8 team, while sharing the anthem online, said Pakistanis loved their cricket, and were passionate about it.

“Cricket fever catches us early and never leaves. The reason behind the popularity and love for this game is our undying passion. We own the game, we live the game, and we cherish its memories close to our hearts. So this year the HBL PSL team decided to create an anthem as an ode to all our stars – with ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’,” a statement reads.

The anthem aims to celebrate our ‘sitaray’ (stars), who don their favorite jerseys and come to the stadium to cheer for their teams.

“PSL 8 celebrates our ‘Sitaray’ who train tirelessly and give their best on the field. We celebrate our ‘Sitaray’ who bring the game to our screens and speakers. This year we celebrate each one of you because this journey would have been nothing without you,” it further added.

According to the PSL statement, this year’s anthem is a joint effort among one of the biggest names in Pakistan’s music industry: Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, Abdullah Siddiqui and Shae Gill have blended their beautiful melodies together to create something truly memorable.