Global coffee chain Tim Hortons steams up Lahore

Arguably Canada’s best export after Keanu Reeves, coffee chain Tim Hortons has now landed in Pakistan.

The coffee chain, which rivals the likes of Starbucks on a global scale, opened its first-ever outlet in Pakistan in the eastern city of Lahore.

Opening in the upscale locality of Defence, the chain has been launched in Pakistan following an exclusive agreement with Blue Foods (Private) Limited.

The outlet, in Defence Phase 6, is built over 8,000 square feet and features seating for over 150 people and has a drive-through for those living in the fast lane.

Patrons can now enjoy their favorite beverage from the brand without having to hop across the sea to Dubai with fresh French Vanilla, Iced Capps and ‘Timbits’ all available within reach.

Further, the outlet will also feature sandwiches and wraps as it looks to compete in the very crowded and hotly contested café space against the likes of local giants such as Theatre, Espresso, and Rina’s Kitchenette, apart from also trying to take on global chains such as iHop, Costa Coffee and Coffee Planet.

Blue Foods Managing Director Hassan Mansoor, in a statement, said that not only do they want to expand into one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for coffee chains but also want to contribute to the local economy by creating hundreds of new jobs.

“We are very excited to bring Tim Hortons to Pakistan,” said RBI (Parent company of Tim Hortons) APAC President Rafael Odorizzi.

“We believe that we can replicate in Pakistan our recent successes in other international markets by serving a variety of Tims signature coffee blends with bold and rich flavors, freshly prepared crave-able food with localized menu items and prominent Canadian branding in the restaurant design to celebrate the brand’s heritage.”

Tim Hortons and Blue Foods plan to set up three outlets in Lahore by the end of their inaugural month, with branches in Gulberg on February 18 and 25, respectively.

Tim Hortons has been in the coffee business for over 55 years and is known for its freshly prepared food and beverages.

In recent years, the chain has gone global, operating over 5,300 restaurants across 14 countries, including the Philippines. Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Thailand, China, and, most recently, India and now Pakistan.