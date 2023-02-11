Won’t resign or dissolve govt under any circumstances: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said that governments were overthrown by someone else, and that they were used for the purpose.

He insisted that he may be removed, but will not step down from his position voluntarily under any circumstances.

Mr Bizenjo said this while addressing a press conference in Quetta.

He said transparent local bodies elections were held in the province, no one levelled allegations of use of government machinery.

“I was made the chief minister and put in a difficult spot,” he maintained.

The chief minister regretted that “someone else” overthrew governments, and only used them for the purpose.

“I can be removed, but I will not resign nor will I overthrow the government. I may not even contest the next elections,” he declared.

Bizenjo further said looking at the country’s economic situation, elections were unlikely. It is always the politicians who are blamed for failures, he remarked.

The chief minister claimed there will be more projects like Reko Diq. The share of Balochistan in the Saindak project is 6 percent, and not 2 percent.

The federal government is spending Rs600 to 700 billion on Balochistan, he stated.