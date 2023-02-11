To trace ‘murderous gas’ suspect, Keamari police risk further deaths

How do you catch a murder suspect red-handed? Most would argue cogent investigations, forensics and even tests of various kinds in a quest for clues that can put the result beyond a reasonable doubt. But for the police in Karachi’s Keamari, they believe that by allowing a suspect, fully armed with what is believed to be the murder weapon, to roam free and kill again.

Having registered cases over the death of 18 people, including 16 minors in Ali Mohammad Goth, Union Council 8 of Muach Goth in the Keamari District of Karachi, police have been investigating the reasons for the mysterious deaths.

Even though they ‘forgot’ to send blood samples drawn from the singular death after the matter received national attention, the police have been busy this week after a local court told them to investigate the matter and bring the responsible ‘murderers’ to book.

Subsequently, the police obtained orders to exhume the bodies of suspects who died during a 20-day period in early January.

On Saturday, the police attempted to collect samples of the suspected air-borne toxins, which many suspect had caused the deaths.

A police team led by District South Investigation-III Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saleem Shah visited the affected area.

His team was accompanied by experts associated with the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA). The agency has been co-opted by the police for the purpose of investigating the mysterious deaths.

The investigators ordered to reopen of the sealed, illegal industrial units which were operating in the area prior to January 25 to ascertain the toxicity of material present there and any emissions – gasses and others air pollutants – emanating from it during production.

While they obtained samples from the materials present there and any residue in the cauldrons, the police and the SEPA officials wanted something more ironclad to make their case.

It is pertinent to mention here that SEPA had earlier, in its official report, ruled out the presence of any toxic gas or other air pollutants in the area that could have contributed to the deaths.

Moreover, a February 2 report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad suggested that there was probably a measles outbreak in the district after 13 of the samples it received, four tested positive for the viral disease.

Combined with the complete absence of vaccination of any kind for children in the area, that made for a fatal combination.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, South-Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Irfan Baloch said that police have registered 10 FIRs against owners of the industrial units on orders of the Sindh High Court.

The DIGP said that the police have requested the court to exhume the bodies of victims and that a judicial magistrate has allowed exhuming the bodies of 15 victims for sample collection.

Asked about the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) while investigating such cases, DIGP Baloch said that the police would look into both the environmental and medical aspects of the case before making any representation before the courts.

He said that a medical board would be formed for exhuming the bodies of the victims and collecting samples from them.

The samples will be sent to the laboratory for analysis.

The DIGP added that the police have started assessing the toxicity of gasses and air pollutants emitted by the factories.

For this purpose, he said that SSP Shah visited the affected area along with the environmental experts.

When asked about investigations, SSP Shah told SAMAA TV that a police team and experts associated with SEPA visited Ali Muhammad Goth on Saturday.

Noting that SEPA had previously collected samples of gasses and air pollutants in the locality, he said that at that time, the factories were closed.

To account for this major difference when samples – particularly any hazardous gases emitted – were collected, he said that they decided to recreate the situation that existed prior to the closure of these factories.

SSP Shah said that there are 21 industrial units and factories in the affected area. He added that their owners had been directed to reopen their units for a few hours on Monday, February 13, and resume their regular production practice so that samples of the gasses and air pollutants produced during production could be collected.

When pushed that this could endanger the residents of the locality, Shah countered that they would be only briefly resuming production for sample collection.

It is pertinent to note at this point that per a report by the Sindh Health Department issued after collecting medical samples from the locality and observing affected families, the deaths stopped after the factories in the area closed.

Only one death was reported from the area, that of three-year-old Abdul Haleem, after the closure of factories.

A post-mortem conducted of Abdul Haleem has been reserved until results are received for tests conducted on blood and tissue samples collected from his body.

Earlier in the week, it had emerged that the police ‘forgot’ to send the blood samples to the NIH for testing for diseases or the presence of other toxins.