FIA all set to ‘arrest’ Tarin in coming weeks

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest former finance minister Shaukat Tarin after completing an investigation into his alleged anti-government audio leak.

SAMAA TV sources claimed Mr Tarin might be arrested by the FIA in the next few weeks.

The FIA has written a letter to the Ministry of Interior regarding completion of the inquiry, and further action against an important member of the finance team of former prime minister Imran Khan.

It has also submitted the investigation report to the ministry.

It is pertinent to note that on Sept 22, 2022, an alleged audio clip of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had been leaked wherein he could be purportedly heard talking separately to the then Punjab finance minister Mohsin Leghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Taimur Khan Jhagra.

In the alleged audio call, a voice said to be of Tarin could be heard advising the two ministers on how to respond to the federal government in the wake of the IMF deal.