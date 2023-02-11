3 killed in North Waziristan ‘suicide attack’

Three people were killed and 20 injured in a suicide attack in North Waziristan on Saturday evening.

According to sources, at least three people were killed and 20 injured when an alleged suicide bomber in a rickshaw targeted vehicles transporting the staff of a petroleum company in North Waziristan.

The condition of many of the injured is said to be critical.

Sources say the suicide bomber targeted vehicles carrying the personnel of a petroleum company.

They said after receiving information about the blast, rescue teams and forces rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.