Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

3 killed in North Waziristan ‘suicide attack’

20 others injured, many in critical condition
Samaa Web Desk Feb 11, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

Three people were killed and 20 injured in a suicide attack in North Waziristan on Saturday evening.

According to sources, at least three people were killed and 20 injured when an alleged suicide bomber in a rickshaw targeted vehicles transporting the staff of a petroleum company in North Waziristan.

The condition of many of the injured is said to be critical.

Sources say the suicide bomber targeted vehicles carrying the personnel of a petroleum company.

They said after receiving information about the blast, rescue teams and forces rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

