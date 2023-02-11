Armenia-Turkiye border opens for first time in 35 years for quake aid supplies

A border crossing between Armenia and Turkiye opened for the first time in 35 years on Saturday, to allow humanitarian aid through after a massive earthquake hit the region.

An official said five trucks with aid, including food and water, arrived in Turkiye from the Alican border crossing, Serdar Kilic, Turkiye’s special envoy for dialogue with Armenia, said on Twitter.

State news agency Anadolu said this was the first time it had opened since 1988.

Quake is region’s ‘worst event in 100 years’

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths on Saturday described the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkiye and northwestern Syria as the “worst event in 100 years in this region”.

Speaking during a news briefing in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, Griffiths also lauded Turkiye’s response to the disaster as “extraordinary”.

He also told Reuters he hoped aid in Syria would go to both government and opposition-held areas, but that things regarding this were “not clear yet”.