In call with Syrian PM, Shehbaz vows support for quake-affected ‘brethren’

PM tells Hussein Arnous more relief aid will be dispatched
Samaa Web Desk Feb 11, 2023
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Syrian PM Hussein Arnous. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Syrian PM Hussein Arnous. PHOTO/FILE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Syria’s Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, and conveyed his resolve to support the Syrian people in the wake of one of the deadliest earthquakes in the country’s history.

Shehbaz said Pakistan has dispatched aid for its Syrian brothers and sisters, who have been battling with the post-earthquake situation amid harsh weather conditions.

The PM said Pakistan’s ambassador is in contact with the Syrian authorities.

He assured his Syrian counterpart that more relief aid will be dispatched.

The premier expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and property due to the earthquake.

Over five million Syrians may have been rendered homeless after a devastating earthquake struck the country and its neighbor Turkey, according to a UN official.

“As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquake,” Sivanka Dhanapala, the Syrian representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said on Friday. “That is a huge number and comes to a population already suffering mass displacement.”

