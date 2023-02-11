Probe ordered into visas issued to 1,600 Afghans on fake Swedish residence cards

If reports are to be believed, a Pakistani mission in Europe has issued visas to 1,600 Afghans on bogus residence cards of Sweden.

According to initial information collected by SAMAA TV, the visas were allegedly issued to 1,600 Afghans by Pakistan’s embassy in Sweden.

On the other hand, the Foreign Office in Islamabad has ordered an immediate inquiry into the reports. It has also asked all Pakistani missions abroad to stop issuing visas of any category to Afghan nationals/origin until further orders.

The FO has also asked for cancellation of the visas granted to the Afghans.

The Pakistan mission in Sweden as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to SAMAA’s requests for a comment.