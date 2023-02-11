Maryam asks youth to shun ‘politics of abuse’, prep for polls

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said her party has started preparing for the elections, while he (in a reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan) is hiding like cowards.

She then tasked her party workers with spreading the vision of party supremo Nawaz Sharif in every nook and cranny as part of a strategy to win the next general elections.

Maryam was addressing a party workers’ convention in Islamabad on Saturday. She tasked with youth workers with getting rid of politics of abuse, and encouraged them to use social media more.

The convention was organized as part of Maryam’s efforts to organize the party in Punjab, and reinvigorate the workers ahead of elections.

She said this was not the war of Maryam Nawaz or the PML-N, but it is the war of the nation that has to be fought.

“Imran Khan will have to be answerable for all the wrongs he committed during his government, including taking Toshakhana gifts and making people’s lives miserable,” she remarked.

She also administered an oath to the party workers to run the upcoming election campaign vigorously and spread the message of the PML-N among young and old voters.

Negotiations with IMF

Ms Nawaz said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was negotiating with the IMF on behalf of the nation, but she exclaimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Mr Dar should not have led the talks, but told former premier Imran Khan to negotiate as a punishment for making wrong commitments.

She repeated her allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and said “Baba Rehmata” has become the biggest nuisance for the nation.

During the convention, PML-N workers also raised slogans of “Ghari chor” (watch thief).

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan will have to answer for the diamond rings his wife took, as well as the foreign funds his party received.

The PTI snatched jobs after promising 10 million employment opportunities. Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, started CPEC, there was progress during his governments, he reduced load shedding of 20 to 22 hours to zero, Maryam claimed.

Talking about the projects initiated during the PML-N era, Ms Nawaz said the Metro bus, which could not be completed in four years, was launched by PM Shehbaz Sharif in 15 days. Development projects meant for public welfare will be completed with “Shehbaz speed”.

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said the attempt to launch Maryam Nawaz as “Mrs Mandela” has ‘failed’.

He had said Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan, only then will he know about his popularity.