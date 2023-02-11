Watch Live
Pakistan

Army chief in UAE: discusses bilateral ties expansion with Emirati president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Gen Munir at Qasr Al Shati Palace, Abu Dhabi
Samaa Web Desk Feb 11, 2023
<p>COAS Asim Munir with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan . Picture courtesy: UAE Embassy Pakistan Twitter</p>

Army chief Gen Asim Munir reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday on an official visit.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Munir is in the UAE on an official visit.

Upon reaching, the army chief was received by president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The duo discussed the regional situation, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and joint work between the two countries, including enhancing partnership.

Earlier, the ISPR had refuted rumours of the army chief visiting the United States.

In a tweet on Thursday, the head of the military’s media wing had called the speculation on social media that the army chief is visiting the US as “baseless”.

“It is categorically stated that COAS is on an official visit to UK from 5th to 10th February in connection with 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference.”

The army’s media wing said the conference is a bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

