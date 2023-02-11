PM Shehbaz orders probe into Nankana Sahib lynching

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the lynching of a 35-year-old man who was arrested on charges of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib district, Punjab.

As visible from the videos shared on social media, the mob stormed the police station where the man was being held and lynched him.

The victim was accused of desecrating the Holy Quran and local residents claimed he was involved in practicing witchcraft.

In a clip, the charged mob could be seen scaling the boundary wall of the police station and open the gate from inside which paved the way for the horde.

Policemen suspended

According to a statement from the Punjab Police, the Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar suspended two senior police officers on Saturday for their failure to prevent the mob-led killing.

The suspended policemen include Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton Station House Officer Feroz Bhatti.

“No one is allowed to take the law into their hands no matter how influential they are,” the Punjab IG said in the statement adding, “Strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, as well as the perpetrators of negligence and incompetence.”

PM orders investigation

In response to the Nankana Sahib incident, PM Shehbaz Sharif launched an investigation and expressed his concern about the failure of the police to stop the violent mob.

Through a statement, he emphasized that the rule of law must be upheld and no one should be allowed to interfere with the legal process.

The premier emphasized that maintaining peace and order is the primary responsibility of the institutions involved.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, also condemned the incident, expressing regret over the charged mob’s attack on the individual accused of blasphemy.